Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Limited participant at practice Wednesday
Shazier (quadriceps) was a limited participant at the Steelers' practice on Wednesday.
Shazier is a new addition to the injury report after being the only Steelers defender to play every snap during Sunday's loss to the Jaguars. The fact the 25-year-old still practiced on a limited basis likely means the injury isn't overly severe, but it's still worthwhile to monitor his status at practice the rest of the week.
More News
-
Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Solid effort in blowout loss•
-
Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Continues to dominate opponents•
-
Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Team-high 11 tackles in OT loss•
-
Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Eight tackles in win•
-
Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Ready to go•
-
Steelers' Ryan Shazier: DNP in Week 2 of preseason•
-
Week 6 Rankings Update
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Projections: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Peterson's new home
Chris Towers breaks down Adrian Peterson's trade to Arizona to kick off Wednesday's roundup...
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
Waiver Wire: McKinnon the man to add
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 6, including...