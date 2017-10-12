Play

Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Limited participant at practice Wednesday

Shazier (quadriceps) was a limited participant at the Steelers' practice on Wednesday.

Shazier is a new addition to the injury report after being the only Steelers defender to play every snap during Sunday's loss to the Jaguars. The fact the 25-year-old still practiced on a limited basis likely means the injury isn't overly severe, but it's still worthwhile to monitor his status at practice the rest of the week.

