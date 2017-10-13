Play

Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Logs full practice

Shazier (quadriceps) was a full participant at the Steelers' practice Thursday.

Shazier was a new addition to the injury report Wednesday after playing every snap in Week 5. The team was likely exercising caution with the 25-year-old linebacker in order to maintain his health, and his full workload Thursday seemingly supports that premise. Expect him to take the field for Week 6 barring any setbacks.

