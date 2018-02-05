Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Making progress in recovery

Though Shazier is making progresses in his rehab from spinal stabilization surgery, reports that he's been walking on his own have been clarified, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports.

Per the report, Shazier has movement in his legs, but at this stage, he "needs assistance from a walker or other people or to support him in his rehab walking." The 25-year-old linebacker underwent surgery on Dec. 6 after suffering his injury on Dec. 4 while attempting to make a tackle during a game against the Bengals.