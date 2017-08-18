Steelers' Ryan Shazier: No timetable for return

Head coach Mike Tomlin said Thursday that Shazier (hamstring) has no timetable for a return, Chris Adamski of the Tribune-Review reports.

Shazier has now been out for two weeks with the hamstring injury that forced hi to leave practice early, and the fact that he has no specified timetable is surely discouraging for the Steelers. Pittsburgh will likely continue to take precautionary measures with one of their top defensive players throughout the rest of the preseason.