Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Not practicing Thursday

Shazier (ankle) did not participate in practice Thursday.

Shazier has been dealing with a couple different injuries throughout the season but has yet to miss a game. It's unclear when he suffered the ankle injury, but more information should be made available if Shazier continues to miss practice time before Monday's showdown with the Bengals.

