Steelers' Ryan Shazier: On reserved/retired list
The Steelers have placed Shazier (spinal injury) on the reserved/retired list, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.
"Ryan's placement on the Reserve/Retired List serves as a matter of protocol to ensure his continued inclusion within our organization moving forward in his professional career," Steelers' GM/Vice President Kevin Colbert said Tuesday. Shazier hasn't played for the team since suffering a spinal injury during a Dec. 4, 2017 contest against the Bengals.
