Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Placed on PUP list
The Steelers placed Shazier (spine) on the PUP list.
Since suffering a spinal injury on Dec. 4, 2017, Shazier has embarked on a lengthy recovery effort with the aim to take the field again at some point, "I definitely want to play," he said in January. "I am putting everything into it." As evidence, Shazier posted a video on Instagram of himself performing a box jump with some assistance in early April. While he won't play in 2019, the Steelers will keep the linebacker around with the hope he'll return to football in some capacity.
