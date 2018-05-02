Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Placed on reserve/PUP list

Shazier (spine) has officially been placed on the reserve/PUP list, Teresa Varley of the Steelers official website reports.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert announced months ago that Shazier wouldn't see the field during the 2018 season, so this is merely confirmation of that previous report. Look for Shazier to continue to go through his rehabilitation with the organization's medical staff after a serious spinal injury cut his 2017 campaign short, and at this point, it appears his goal is to eventually return to the field to continue his playing career at some point in the future.