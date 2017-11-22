Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Posts 10 tackles in win

Shazier recorded 10 tackles (five solo) in Thursday's win over the Titans.

Shazier was all over the place Thursday, recording a double-digit tackle count for the first time since Week 4. The 25-year-old linebacker now has 79 tackles on the year, which puts him well on his way to setting a new season high.

