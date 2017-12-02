Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Ready to go Monday

Shazier (ankle) is absent from the Steelers' final injury report heading into Monday night's matchup against the Bengals, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Shazier was unable to practice Thursday, but it looks like the team was just exercising caution with their staring inside linebacker. Expect him to take on his usual workload Monday barring any setbacks.

