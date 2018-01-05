Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Regains feeling in legs
Shazier (spine) has regained feeling in his legs, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Shazier has a long way to go in his recovery, but Thursday's news is a great sign looking forward regardless of whether it will translate to a return to the field or not. Keep an eye out for more progress in the linebacker's recovery in the coming months.
