Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Regains feeling in legs

Shazier (spine) has regained feeling in his legs, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Shazier has a long way to go in his recovery, but Thursday's news is a great sign looking forward regardless of whether it will translate to a return to the field or not. Keep an eye out for more progress in the linebacker's recovery in the coming months.

