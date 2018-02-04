Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Regains movement in legs
Shazier has regained movement in his legs since being discharged from the hospital Thursday and is engaging in a regular walking routine, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports. "He's making incredible progress," a source familiar with Shazier's recovery told Schefter.
The linebacker's playing career very much hangs in the balance after Shazier suffered a major spine injury Dec. 4 against the Bengals that required a stabilization surgery, but the fact that he's walking again amounts to an encouraging step forward. Schefter notes that Shazier's progress over the next 3-to-6 months is crucial toward determining how much more function the 25-year-old can regain, so a decision on his career outlook isn't expected to be formally announced anytime soon.
