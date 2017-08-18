Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Returns to practice

Shazier (hamstring) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Shazier almost certainly won't be available for Sunday's preseason contest against the Falcons, but he's at least progressing from a hamstring injury that has kept him sidelined for the last two weeks. It also wouldn't be surprising if the Steelers take precautionary measures with Shazier throughout the remainder of the preseason to ensure his health for the start of the regular season.