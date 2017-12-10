Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Showing gradual improvement

Sources familiar with Shazier's situation have indicated that the linebacker is continuing to show gradual improvement in his recovery from spinal stabilization surgery, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Shazier remains hospitalized as a result of the serious back injury, which he sustained early in the Steelers' 23-20 win over the Bengals on Monday. In spite of the positive report regarding Shazier's health, doctors are still limiting his movement as they wait for the swelling and bruising in his back to subside, making it difficult to forecast if he'll be able to resume his football career. The Steelers have already ruled Shazier out for the season and have indicated that his long-term health is their top concern.