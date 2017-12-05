Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Showing improvement
Steelers GM Kevin Colbert relayed in a statement that Shazier, who suffered a back injury Monday night against the Bengals, "will not require surgery at this time, and he continues to improve."
Per the report, Shazier underwent a CT scan and an MRI to evaluate his back injury and it is hoped that the linebacker can return to Pittsburgh on Tuesday. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport subsequently noted that Shazier "has shown promising signs and has some movement in his lower extremities," adding that "the next 24-48 hours are key for increased improvement."
