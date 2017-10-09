Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Solid effort in blowout loss
Shazier totaled eight tackles (five solo) and an interception in their 30-9 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.
Shazier recorded his second interception in as many games, after none in his first 36 regular season games. He did, however, intercept Kansas City quarterback Alex Smith, who he faces next week, in playoffs last season.
