Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Suffers hamstring injury in practice

Shazier (hamstring) left Thursday's practice early, according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette writer Ray Fittipaldo.

Shazier was seen after practice with ice on his upper leg, although no update was given on his condition. The Steelers need a healthy Shazier to anchor their linebacker corps, especially after losing Lawrence Timmons to the Dolphins. Shazier played in 13 games last season, totaling 87 tackles, including 3.5 sacks.

