Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Surprisingly quiet in win

Shazier recorded just four tackles (all solo) in Sunday's 19-13 win over the Chiefs.

Despite failing to force a turnover for the first time this season, the defense was dominant against a Kansas City offense that entered the contest averaging 32.8 points per game this season. Shazier's four tackles were his fewest in his past 10 games, and he'll look to return to his usual form in Week 7 versus the Bengals, against which he tallied 17 tackles, including a sack in two games last season.