Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Team-high 11 tackles in OT loss
Shazier led the team with 11 tackles (all solo), two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in Sunday's 23-17 overtime loss to the Bears.
Shazier now has recorded a team-high 26 tackles in three games, and is on pace to shatter his career best of 87 tackles in a season. He and the rest of the defense will look to get back to their winning ways in Week 4 against Baltimore, although the two teams split their 2016 series, each winning at home.
