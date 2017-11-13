Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Third interception of season helps secure win

Shazier recorded five tackles (all solo) and an interception in Pittsburgh's a 20-17 come-from-behind win at Indianapolis Sunday.

The interception was his third in the last six games, matching his total from 2016. The Steelers fell behind 17-3 after the Colts scored a touchdown on the opening drive of the second half, but the defense forced four punts and an interception on the final five possessions, allowing the offense to come-from-behind for the win.