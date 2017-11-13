Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Third interception of season helps secure win
Shazier recorded five tackles (all solo) and an interception in Pittsburgh's a 20-17 come-from-behind win at Indianapolis Sunday.
The interception was his third in the last six games, matching his total from 2016. The Steelers fell behind 17-3 after the Colts scored a touchdown on the opening drive of the second half, but the defense forced four punts and an interception on the final five possessions, allowing the offense to come-from-behind for the win.
More News
-
Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Led defense in tackles•
-
Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Surprisingly quiet in win•
-
Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Full practice participant•
-
Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Logs full practice•
-
Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Limited participant at practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Solid effort in blowout loss•
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...