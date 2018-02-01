Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Transitions to outpatient therapy
Shazier (spine) was discharged from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center on Thursday, Marc Sessler of NFL.com reports.
Aside from an appearance at the Steelers divisional-round loss to the Jaguars, Shazier has been contained to the facility since injuring his back Week 13 against the Bengals. He underwent spine stabilization surgery on Dec. 6, which is accompanied my multiple months of recovery. Fortunately for the linebacker, he's improved enough to "transition into an outpatient therapy program through the UPMC Centers for Rehab Services." It remains to be seen, though, whether he'll progress to the point that game action in the NFL is a possibility.
