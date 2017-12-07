Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Undergoes spinal surgery

Shazier underwent spinal stabilization surgery Wednesday.

Shazier was hospitalized after suffering a scary-looking back injury in Monday's 23-20 win over the Bengals that resulted in him being stretchered off the field. While the linebacker is said to be in good spirits and has since regained movement in his lower extremities, the spinal procedure almost certainly ends Shazier's season and could put his career in jeopardy. More updates on Shazier's health and NFL future should be provided periodically during the recovery process.