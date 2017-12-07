Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Undergoes spinal surgery
Shazier underwent spinal stabilization surgery Wednesday.
Shazier was hospitalized after suffering a scary-looking back injury in Monday's 23-20 win over the Bengals that resulted in him being stretchered off the field. While the linebacker is said to be in good spirits and has since regained movement in his lower extremities, the spinal procedure almost certainly ends Shazier's season and could put his career in jeopardy. More updates on Shazier's health and NFL future should be provided periodically during the recovery process.
More News
-
Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Showing improvement•
-
Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Exits game with back injury•
-
Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Ready to go Monday•
-
Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Posts 10 tackles in win•
-
Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Third interception of season helps secure win•
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Doctson
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Ingram good to go?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Start your studs in Week 14?
Heath Cummings looks at six Fantasy Football stars and discusses whether you should trust them...
-
What You Missed: JuJu out, Ingram hurt
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.