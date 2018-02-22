Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Vows to continue playing
Shazier (spine) said Tuesday in a guest appearance on teammate Roosevelt Nix's podcast that he's been rehabbing five days a week and plans to resume his football career, Joe Rutter of TribLive.com reports.
The podcast appearance marked Shazier's first public comments regarding the spinal-cord injury he sustained Dec. 4 against the Bengals that required stabilization surgery. The linebacker was hospitalized for two months following the procedure and began working out at the Steelers' facility under the watchful eye of rehab therapists. While Shazier has made it clear that he intends to continue playing football, he'll need to receive medical clearance from doctors later in the offseason for that to become a reality. It could take several more months before doctors decide whether or not to clear the 25-year-old to resume playing.
