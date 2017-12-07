Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Will need months to recover from surgery

Shazier is expected to require multiple months to recover from spinal stabilization surgery before he considers returning to football, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

As expected, the procedure spells an end to Shazier's season, and also calls the rest of his playing career into serious question. In the months to come, Shazier will presumably meet with the Steelers to discuss his future, but it's too early in his recovery timeline to predict if he'll be able to play in 2018.