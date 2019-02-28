Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Won't play in 2019

Shazier (spine) won't play in 2019 despite hoping to resume his playing career, Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Shazier is scheduled to become a free agent in March but the Steelers have said they will keep the linebacker with the organization for the upcoming season. Though the team wants to keep him there is no chance the linebacker sees the field in 2019. Shazier is continuing to seek medical clearance but he won't be able to play until 2020 at the earliest.