Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Won't play in 2019
Shazier (spine) won't play in 2019 despite hoping to resume his playing career, Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
Shazier is scheduled to become a free agent in March but the Steelers have said they will keep the linebacker with the organization for the upcoming season. Though the team wants to keep him there is no chance the linebacker sees the field in 2019. Shazier is continuing to seek medical clearance but he won't be able to play until 2020 at the earliest.
More News
-
Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Hopes to resume playing•
-
Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Jogging for first time since injury•
-
Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Placed on reserve/PUP list•
-
Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Ruled out for 2018 season•
-
Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Vows to continue playing•
-
Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Working out daily•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
Best landing spot for Nick Foles
Nick Foles might not be a big-name Fantasy quarterback, but if he winds up with the team he's...
-
Free agent and cap casualties list
Here's our up-to-date list of free agents and potential salary-cap cuts that will impact your...
-
Conner, JuJu ready to star for Steelers
With Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown leaving Pittsburgh, the Steelers will have new stars in...
-
Best landing spot for Le'Veon Bell
Where will Le'Veon Bell keep first-round Fantasy value? Dave Richard has some ideas.
-
Best landing spot for Antonio Brown
If Antonio Brown is going to be on a new team in 2019, it better be one of these with a great...