Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Working out daily

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said Thursday that Shazier, who underwent spinal stabilization surgery Dec. 14, has been working out at the team's facility on a daily basis, Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. "He does some physical workouts in the morning and he either sits in with the coaches or he sits in with [the front office]. He's learning some personnel stuff, just to keep him involved with us, then he goes and does his rehab at a rehab facility."

Shazier remains in the initial stages of his rehab from the scary spinal injury he suffered Dec. 4 against the Bengals and it has yet to be determined if he'll be able to play football again. The Steelers should have a better idea about his long-term outlook as he progresses during the next few months of rehab, but Colbert is optimistic that the linebacker will remain involved with the organization in some capacity regardless if he receives clearance to resume his playing career or not. After signing his fifth-year team option last April, Shazier is guaranteed $8.5 million in 2018 whether he returns to the field or not.