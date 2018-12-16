Switzer (ankle) will play in Sunday's game versus the Patriots.

Switzer avoids missing the first game of his NFL career and will slot in as the No. 3 wideout on Pittsburgh's offense. The second-year pro has hauled in 17 passes for 157 yards in the last six games but didn't found the end zone. If the Steelers get into a shootout, his opportunities will rise but he's a touchdown-dependent fantasy option.

