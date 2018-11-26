Steelers' Ryan Switzer: Career-high receiving yards
Switzer caught six of eight targets for 67 yards and ran once for four yards during Sunday's 24-17 loss to Denver.
Arguably his best game as a receiver, the usually reliable return man struggled on special teams, with muffed balls on consecutive punt returns. He managed to recover one, with the other going out of bounds to avoid serious damage, although both possessions ultimately ended in turnovers. Switzer has seen a spike in targets over the past four games but will face a difficult challenge in Week 13 against the Chargers, who have yielded the seventh fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season.
