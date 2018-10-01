Steelers' Ryan Switzer: Career-high seven receptions in loss
Switzer caught all seven of his targets for 32 yards and ran once for one yard during Sunday's 26-14 loss to the Ravens.
Signed primarily for his return skills, Switzer has quickly surpassed James Washington on the receiver depth chart. His seven catches are a career-best and he matched his career-high in yards receiving. Despite the spike in targets and an attractive Week 5 matchup against the Falcons, who have allowed opposing wide receivers to score seven touchdowns in their last three games, Switzer is still not a viable fantasy option.
More News
-
Steelers' Ryan Switzer: First career receiving touchdown•
-
Steelers' Ryan Switzer: One reception in loss•
-
Steelers' Ryan Switzer: Performs well as special teamer•
-
Raiders' Ryan Switzer: Heading to Pittsburgh•
-
Raiders' Ryan Switzer: Snags touchdown in preseason victory•
-
Raiders' Ryan Switzer: Making case for role•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 reaction, early Week 5 waivers
There were a ton of points flying around the league Sunday, but it was the injuries that will...
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio a must-start
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...