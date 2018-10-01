Switzer caught all seven of his targets for 32 yards and ran once for one yard during Sunday's 26-14 loss to the Ravens.

Signed primarily for his return skills, Switzer has quickly surpassed James Washington on the receiver depth chart. His seven catches are a career-best and he matched his career-high in yards receiving. Despite the spike in targets and an attractive Week 5 matchup against the Falcons, who have allowed opposing wide receivers to score seven touchdowns in their last three games, Switzer is still not a viable fantasy option.