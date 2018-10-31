Switzer was unable to haul in his lone target during Sunday's 33-18 win over Cleveland.

Switzer's afternoon featured a nice 23-yard punt return, but he was catchless for the first time since Week 1, also against Cleveland. The second-year receiver has found a nice niche on special teams, but has scored just once as a receiver this season and even when he nabbed seven passes in Week 4 managed just 32 yards. He's pretty clearly a special-teams ace and occasional underneath target at this point and should be treated as such. He and the Steelers take on one of the better pass defenses in the league, the division-rival Ravens, on Sunday.