Switzer caught his lone target for seven yards during Sunday's 28-21 win over Cincinnati.

The second-year receiver now has 13 catches for 67 yards and a touchdown this season, but just two catches for 12 yards over the past two games. He is still contributing on special teams and added 70 yards on four returns against the Bengals and is among the league leaders in both kick and punt returns. He had 125 returns yards in Week 1 against Cleveland, who Pittsburgh will face after a Week 7 bye.

