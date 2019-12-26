Steelers' Ryan Switzer: Designated for return
Switzer (back) has been placed on the Steelers' IR: Designated for return list.
Switzer is thus eligible to -- and expected to -- practice Thursday in advance of Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Ravens. If he's able to suit up this weekend, Switzer will provide the Steelers' receiving corps with another slot option, as well as provide the team with another player who can return kickoffs and/or punts.
