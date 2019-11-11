Play

Switzer (back) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate.

Switzer dealt with a back injury last week but was able to suit up for this past Sunday's win over the Rams. However, it appears he aggravated the issue, as the 25-year-old left the game early and didn't return. He'll need to get on the practice field in some capacity to have a shot at suiting up Thursday against the Browns, but his initial practice report has him trending the wrong direction in a short week. The Steelers have four other healthy wideouts, so they'll likely need to bring another player aboard if Switzer is ruled out.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories