Steelers' Ryan Switzer: Exits with concussion
Switzer exited Sunday's game against the Steelers to be evaluated for a concussion.
Switzer exited the game in the fourth quarter after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from linebacker Jatavis Brown. He'll have a full week to progress through the league's concussion protocol in advance of the Steelers' Week 14 matchup with the Raiders.
