Switzer (back) finished the 2019 season on injured reserve.

Switzer's season was cut short due to a back injury after he hauled in eight passes on 11 targets for 27 yards . He also totaled 195 return yards. Switzer is a mediocre receiver who may no longer be needed in 2020 for his return skills with the addition of Diontae Johnson. Switzer has one year remaining on his contract.

