Steelers' Ryan Switzer: First career receiving touchdown
Switzer caught all three of his targets for nine yards and a touchdown in Monday's 30-27 win over the Buccaneers. He added 37 return yards.
Switzer took advantage of Justin Hunter being inactive for the second consecutive week to score his first career receiving touchdown. He now has four receptions for 23 yards and the one score to go along with 13 yards on three carries, but his greatest impact continues to be on special teams. He is ranked fifth in the league in kickoff return yards (157) and sixth in punt return yards (78).
