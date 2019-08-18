Switzer caught his only target for a five-yard gain in Saturday's preseason win over the Chiefs.

Despite moving past the quad injury that bothered him at the start of training camp, Switzer has caught just one pass on 37 snaps in two exhibition contests, getting most of his playing time with the second-string offense. Mark Kaboly of the Athletic believes Switzer remains on track for a roster spot, with a good chance to see more snaps on the starting offense when Ben Roethlisberger makes his lone preseason appearance Thursday in Carolina. There's potential for Switzer or Eli Rogers to see regular slot work if the Steelers are comfortable moving JuJu Smith-Schuster outside on a regular basis. There's also the matter of Switzer being listed No. 1 on the preseason depth chart for both kick and punt returns, though he hasn't seen any work in that area through two weeks.