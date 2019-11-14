Play

The Steelers placed Switzer (back) on injured reserve Thursday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Switzer suffered a back injury during Sunday's win over the Rams, the severity of which will cause him to spend the rest of the season on injured reserve. In his absence, James Washington and Diontae Johnson stand to see work fielding kicks and punts, respectively.

