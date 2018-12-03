Switzer is in the concussion protocol, Chris Adamski of TribLive.com reports.

Switzer was forced out of Sunday's 33-30 loss to the Chargers in the fourth quarter, finishing with two catches for nine yards on two targets. With fellow wideout Justin Hunter (shoulder) also making an early exit, the Steelers may need to bring James Washington back into the game plan for Week 14 in Oakland. The rookie second-round pick was a healthy scratch for the Week 13 loss.

