Switzer (back) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Rams, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Switzer was managing the back injury heading into Sunday, and was forced out in the fourth quarter of the game. As long as he's out, look for James Washington to take over kick return duties, and Diontae Johnson to field punts.

