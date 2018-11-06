Steelers' Ryan Switzer: Limited for second straight day
Switzer was listed as limited participant in Tuesday's practice due to an ankle injury, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Switzer received the same listing Monday, but the fact that he was involved in any capacity this early in the week suggests he's on track to play Thursday against the Panthers. The shifty slot man caught three of four targets for 21 yards in the Week 9 win over the Ravens, but he logged just 13 offensive snaps compared to rookie James Washington's 70. For now, it appears Switzer is the fourth man on the receiver depth chart behind Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Washington.
More News
-
Steelers' Ryan Switzer: Three receptions in Week 9 win•
-
Steelers' Ryan Switzer: Catchless in win•
-
Steelers' Ryan Switzer: Continues to excel on special teams•
-
Steelers' Ryan Switzer: Career-high seven receptions in loss•
-
Steelers' Ryan Switzer: First career receiving touchdown•
-
Steelers' Ryan Switzer: One reception in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 WR Breakdown
Get a sneak peek of SportsLine.com's premium Fantasy content with a review of Week 9's passing...
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 10
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Week 10 Streaming Options
Looking for a bye week replacement? Heath Cummings has you covered with Week 10 streaming...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 10 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...