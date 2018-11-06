Switzer was listed as limited participant in Tuesday's practice due to an ankle injury, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Switzer received the same listing Monday, but the fact that he was involved in any capacity this early in the week suggests he's on track to play Thursday against the Panthers. The shifty slot man caught three of four targets for 21 yards in the Week 9 win over the Ravens, but he logged just 13 offensive snaps compared to rookie James Washington's 70. For now, it appears Switzer is the fourth man on the receiver depth chart behind Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Washington.