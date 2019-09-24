Switzer was only present for five snaps on special teams in Sunday's loss to the 49ers.

Switzer didn't see any snaps on offense Sunday after seeing 46 snaps in Week 1 and 13 snaps in Week 2. It's unclear why Switzer's role has decreased so harshly, although it seems likely that the absence of Ben Roethlisberger (elbow) is at least partially to blame.