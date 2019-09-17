Steelers' Ryan Switzer: Lone catch gains zero yards
Switzer hauled in one of four targets for zero yards in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks.
After a respectable season opener of six catches for 29 yards, Switzer regressed harshly. Part of his struggles were definitely due to Mason Rudolph taking over for Ben Roethlisberger (elbow) halfway through the game. He'll now have a full week to build chemistry with Rudolph, who will be the Steelers' starter the rest of the way.
