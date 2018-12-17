Steelers' Ryan Switzer: Minimal contribution in win
Switzer caught both his targets for nine yards and ran once for three yards during Sunday's 17-10 win over New England.
Dinged the past few weeks (concussion, ankle) Switzer was deemed fit for duty but only had three offensive touches, and none in the second half. Week 16 presents an attractive matchup against the Saints -- who allow the most fantasy points per game to wide receivers (29.9) -- but the Steelers have too many options that are better than Switzer.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 reactions and early waivers
Week 15 Sunday was filled with heroics and heartbreak, especially from running backs. Dave...
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
LIVE: Week 15 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 15