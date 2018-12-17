Switzer caught both his targets for nine yards and ran once for three yards during Sunday's 17-10 win over New England.

Dinged the past few weeks (concussion, ankle) Switzer was deemed fit for duty but only had three offensive touches, and none in the second half. Week 16 presents an attractive matchup against the Saints -- who allow the most fantasy points per game to wide receivers (29.9) -- but the Steelers have too many options that are better than Switzer.