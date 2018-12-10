Steelers' Ryan Switzer: Not a factor in loss
Switzer caught his lone target for one yard during Sunday's 24-21 loss to Oakland.
Although cleared to play after suffering a concussion in Week 13, Switzer was a bust despite facing an awful Oakland defense. He continues to make the most of his targets -- catching an impressive 83.3% of the balls thrown to him -- best among Pittsburgh wide receivers this season. However, he just isn't seeing enough targets to merit fantasy consideration and has a difficult Week 15 game against New England, which is sixth best in the league against wide receivers in catch percentage (60%).
