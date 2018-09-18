Steelers' Ryan Switzer: One reception in loss
Switzer recorded one reception for 14 yards in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs.
Switzer only managed 12 plays on offense but the wideout is also handling all punt and kick returns, recording 74 total return yards on Sunday. Look for Switzer to continue to play a larger role on special teams than offense for now.
