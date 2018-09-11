Switzer ran once for eight yards but failed to catch his only target in Sunday's 21-21 tie against the Browns.

The second-year wide out finds himself buried behind several bigger, more talented receivers, but made the most of his opportunities, handling all punt and kick returns, accumulating 125 yards. He showed some flashes of speed and has the potential to break a return for a score, something Pittsburgh has not had from someone other than Antonio Brown or JuJu Smith-Schuster since 2007 (Allen Rossum).