Steelers' Ryan Switzer: Practices in full
Switzer (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Switzer logged two limited practice sessions to begin the week, but now appears to have fully recovered from his ankle injury. The second-year pro seems on track to suit up against the Panthers on Thursday, and will serve as Pittsburgh's No. 4 wideout behind Antonio Brown, Juju Smith-Schuster and rookie James Washington.
