Steelers' Ryan Switzer: Questionable for Sunday
Switzer has an ankle injury and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Switzer was added to the injury report Friday as a limited participant, so the specifics of his injury remain unclear. James Washington would likely step in as the Steelers No. 3 wide receiver should Switzer be held out of Sunday's game.
More News
-
Steelers' Ryan Switzer: Not a factor in loss•
-
Steelers' Ryan Switzer: Ready for Sunday•
-
Steelers' Ryan Switzer: Full participant Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Ryan Switzer: Lands in concussion protocol•
-
Steelers' Ryan Switzer: Regresses as expected•
-
Steelers' Ryan Switzer: Exits with possible concussion•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 Fantasy mailbag
You've got questions about Week 15, and we're answering them in our latest reader mailbag before...
-
Week 15 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg likes Doug Martin as a starting running back this week but also says you can...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15