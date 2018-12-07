Switzer (concussion) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Raiders, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

The news confirms that Switzer cleared the NFL's five-step concussion protocol, which always seemed likely to happen before the weekend after he practiced fully Wednesday. The second-year player should see most of his snaps in the slot as part of the Steelers' receiver rotation while also returning both punts and kickoffs. Switzer has held a fairly consistent supporting role in the passing game with at least two receptions in five straight weeks, though he's gained more than 20 yards on only one of his 16 catches over that span and hasn't reached the end zone.