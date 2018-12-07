Steelers' Ryan Switzer: Ready for Sunday
Switzer (concussion) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Raiders, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
The news confirms that Switzer cleared the NFL's five-step concussion protocol, which always seemed likely to happen before the weekend after he practiced fully Wednesday. The second-year player should see most of his snaps in the slot as part of the Steelers' receiver rotation while also returning both punts and kickoffs. Switzer has held a fairly consistent supporting role in the passing game with at least two receptions in five straight weeks, though he's gained more than 20 yards on only one of his 16 catches over that span and hasn't reached the end zone.
More News
-
Steelers' Ryan Switzer: Full participant Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Ryan Switzer: Lands in concussion protocol•
-
Steelers' Ryan Switzer: Regresses as expected•
-
Steelers' Ryan Switzer: Exits with possible concussion•
-
Steelers' Ryan Switzer: Career-high receiving yards•
-
Steelers' Ryan Switzer: Three catches in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Mailbag
Chris Towers goes through reader questions to answer some of the most pressing heading into...
-
Week 14 Sleepers
The Fantasy playoffs are here in most leagues, and Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to consider...
-
Fantasy football rankings, Week 14 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Playoff Schedule Preview
Chris Towers dives into the stats to find the best and worst matchups for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...